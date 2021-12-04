All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $41.90 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.