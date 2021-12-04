All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $285,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $213,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.03.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

