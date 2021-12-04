Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,045,000 after acquiring an additional 731,077 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after buying an additional 1,343,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after buying an additional 459,735 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 3,627,099 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

