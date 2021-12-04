Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.94

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.94 and traded as high as C$48.41. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$47.51, with a volume of 953,867 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.94. The firm has a market cap of C$50.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

