Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

