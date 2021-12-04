Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $738.52 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. Algorand has a market cap of $9.60 billion and $738.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00185074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $277.49 or 0.00588683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,742,185,541 coins and its circulating supply is 6,289,524,836 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.

