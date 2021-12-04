Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AKRO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 271,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $694.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

