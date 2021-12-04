Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKRTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

