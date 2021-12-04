Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Cap of $221.80 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $221.80 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00059957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.07 or 0.08246662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00082995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,351.77 or 0.97872924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

