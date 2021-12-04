Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,606,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $187,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

