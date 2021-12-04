AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 175.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 1,643,419 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $14,115,000. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 111.5% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 240.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196,278 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBF stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.