AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.39% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.