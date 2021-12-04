AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of ITM opened at $51.30 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

