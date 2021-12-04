AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.28.

SQ opened at $181.31 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

