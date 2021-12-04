AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.