Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,057. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Airgain has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

