Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.