Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

