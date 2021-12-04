Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Agenus were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 583,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

