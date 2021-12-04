Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in November

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 983,572 shares of company stock valued at $17,662,702. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $409.51 million, a PE ratio of -256.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

