Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Adyen has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Several brokerages have commented on ADYEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,404.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

