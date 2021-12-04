AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 941 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 285,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in KeyCorp by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

