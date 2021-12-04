AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 56,351 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 814.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB opened at $36.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

