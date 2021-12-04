AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after buying an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,967,000 after buying an additional 146,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,750,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 162,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

TWO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

