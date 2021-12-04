AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 83 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,052.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 662.24 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,040.84 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,493.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,579.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

