AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172,897 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

