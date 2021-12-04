AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,400 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CNP stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

