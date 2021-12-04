Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Update

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.12. 559,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

