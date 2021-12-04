Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Update

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.12. 559,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.85.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.