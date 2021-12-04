Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $3.84 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Adshares has a total market cap of $80.62 million and $7.36 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00007133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00120807 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,983,605 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

