adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.50

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $346.50 and traded as low as $275.20. adidas shares last traded at $285.72, with a volume of 1,041 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.50.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

