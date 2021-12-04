Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.