AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.62. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 12,484 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Truist reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

