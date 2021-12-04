Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.66. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,135,672 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

