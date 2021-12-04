Achain Reaches Market Cap of $7.80 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Achain has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00382578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00236679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

