ACENT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.52 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. ACENT has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $2.52 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 50.2% lower against the dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00237471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.