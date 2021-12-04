Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter Sells 6,748 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

