Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.27.

ASO opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 520.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 118,507 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.