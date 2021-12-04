ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 31.5% in November

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.
In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE ABM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.73. 461,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.35.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 35.51%.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.