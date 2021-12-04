ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 31.5% in November

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.73. 461,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

