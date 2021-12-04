Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

