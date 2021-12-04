Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AALBF stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.