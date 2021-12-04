Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
AALBF stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.
Aalberts Company Profile
