9,784 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

