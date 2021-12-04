88mph Price Tops $26.56 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $210,695.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $26.56 or 0.00054981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00239446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 418,237 coins and its circulating supply is 400,118 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

