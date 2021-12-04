8,097 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,574,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,659,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 94,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

