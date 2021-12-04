$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce $8.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212,209. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

