$779.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $779.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.47 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $554.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $15,666,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 1,164,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

