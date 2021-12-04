$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report sales of $76.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.76 million to $98.58 million. MP Materials posted sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $292.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $414.40 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $538.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $41.48. 2,649,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

