$74.95 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce $74.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the highest is $76.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $276.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

NYSE PAR traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 470,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.