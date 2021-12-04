6,940 Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth about $4,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth about $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

