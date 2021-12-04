6,746 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.