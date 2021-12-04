44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $165.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.